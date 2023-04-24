Business Break
Hundreds gather in Dadeville for final goodbyes to Phil Dowdell

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of people in the Dadeville community gathered for the celebration of life service for Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell.

He and three others were killed, along with numerous people injured, after a shooting broke out at his sister’s sweet 16 birthday party.

Family and friends gather at Dadeville High School to say their final goodbyes to the 18-year-old.

Phil was a star football player at the high school and was preparing to graduate the next month. He was committed to playing football at Jacksonville State this upcoming fall.

Head football coach for the Gamecocks, Rich Rodriguez, says this is a tremendous loss for everyone who crossed paths with Phil.

“It’s hard on everybody here but especially for the families. And we were so excited to have Phil. It’s just a senseless tragedy, and we want to do anything we can to support his family and the rest of the victims as well,” said Rodriguez.

Five of the six suspects arrested for the shooting will appear in court on April 25.

News Leader 9 will bring you the latest on these cases.

All suspects are charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
