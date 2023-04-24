LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy after a shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

On April 9, LaGrange officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they located 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical for treatment. Lindsey was transported to a metro area hospital in critical condition.

On April 11, Lindsey died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this incident.

On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 13-year-old Jayden Gunsby. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a murder charge.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gunsby is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

