One More Dry Day Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Mostly dry the next 24 hours.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine made a return to the Valley this afternoon, and we are in for a cool night ahead. Tomorrow may start off similar to today, with a few spotty showers in the mix but overall dry again in the later parts of the day. Tuesday will also be a bit warmer with highs back in the mid and upper 70s! Similar temperature-wise on Wednesday but rain and storms make an appearance by the evening and stick around through the end of the week. Coverage will be 40-60% Wednesday night through Thursday night before we start to dry up through Friday. Things will warm up a smidge more Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s (seasonable for the end of April), but cooler air returns Sunday. Things will be nice for the weekend with just a few clouds and a slim chance of a shower. Sunday afternoon will be cool with highs in the low 70s, and conditions will remain dry and with below average highs as we move into the next work week.

