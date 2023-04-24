One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One woman is dead and another injured following a high speed pursuit Sunday afternoon in Columbus. The woman was not in the car involved in the chase.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being the passenger in a by-standing car that was hit by a vehicle fleeing from law enforcement around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

A family member on the scene shared with News Leader 9, the family just lost a loved one recently. News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson spoke with Columbus residents who witnessed moments before the crash who say they knew the outcome wasn’t going to be good.

“We were driving with our family down 17th Street about to come up on Hilton and we saw a car maybe going what looked like going 100 miles per hour coming at us with a police car chasing it,” says Columbus resident, Joe Paull. “We pulled over and it nearly missed four of our cars kind of swerving between us and it scared the heck out of us.”

After seeing a speeding car being chased by Georgia State Patrol, Paul was concerned about the ending of the pursuit

“We turned around and saw it heading toward Lakebottom and it was interesting to see how it happened, assuming it wouldn’t end well,” says Paull.

The chase ending at 17th Street where the driver of the fleeing car rear ended a by-standing car. Shipp was a passenger in the car and killed in the crash. Georgia State Patrol troopers and Columbus Police Department was on the scene.

Ralph Frank was in his front yard at the time of the crash and heard it.

“This really loud motor running and then the smack and I turn around and see both cars. So, I ran to the car that got hit to see if they were alright. Of course they weren’t. Then I go to the other car and it’s empty. I’m like where’d they go,” says Frank.

The driver of the car involved in the chase attempted to run away on foot. News Leader 9 crew member catching the suspected driver on camera being taken away in handcuffs on the scene.

All roads leading to 17th and 10th Avenue were blocked off for nearly 5 hours--due to the by-standing car crashing into the device controlling the traffic lights.

“Everyone wants the police to do something, but when they try to something, they’re hollering at the police, but accidents happen,” says Frank.

“I can see it being a tough call because the more chases that happen the more people are possibly at risk for danger,” says Paull.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating this case.

