Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.(NOAA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl and her father died after being swept offshore Sunday evening around 6:45.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Michael Stephens was at Pass-a-Grille beach with his three daughters and his oldest daughter’s boyfriend.

According to detectives, they were in the water when they noticed an outgoing rip current getting stronger.

After helping his girlfriend out of the water, 20-year-old Jesse Johnson returned to help Stephens and his 10-year-old daughter Isabella Stephens, but they were both too far from shore and the current had become too strong.

While Johnson was trying to rescue Stephens and Isabella, his other daughters called 911.

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Stephens and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus

Latest News

teaching kids about money
Ga. Department of Transportation honors Work Zone Safety Week
Ga. Department of Transportation honors Work Zone Safety Week
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
Ga. Department of Transportation honors Work Zone Safety Week
Ga. Department of Transportation honors Work Zone Safety Week