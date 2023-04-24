Business Break
River Dragons to play Thunderbirds in Division Finals

Columbus River Dragons
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons have advanced to the FPHL’s Continental Division Finals against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Series schedule: Game 1 in Columbus on Friday at 7:30 ET, Game 2 in Carolina on Saturday at 6:05 ET and Game 3, if necessary, in Carolina on Sunday at 4:05 ET.

Columbus and Carolina split a four-game series to end the regular season. All but one of those games were decided by one goal.

