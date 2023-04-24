Business Break
Students in Muscogee Co. School District participate in creative writing contest

The PhotoShop Selfie House
The PhotoShop Selfie House(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from all over the Muscogee County School District participated in a created writing contest over the weekend.

Our very own James Giles, Tiffany Maddox, and Allie Ann McCord were judges for the event.

Decked out in orange and white at the Photoshop Selfie Museum in Columbus, students were given their prizes for participating.

The grand prize winner was London Hedges. She won a tablet, T-shirt and $50 - her mom won an Olive Garden gift card.

Dr. Shanta McClurkin is the organizer and says she hopes more students continue to participate every year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

