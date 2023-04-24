Business Break
Woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus

Columbus fatal wreck
Columbus fatal wreck(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an apparent high-speed chase in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 46-year-old Veronica Shipp was pronounced dead following a wreck at the intersection of 17th Street and 10th Avenue.

Bryan states Shipp was killed when another car involved in a chase rear-ended the vehicle Shipp was riding in. The driver of Shipp’s car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The status of the person involved in the chase is unknown at this time. WTVM will continue to update this story on-air and online.

