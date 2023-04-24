Woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an apparent high-speed chase in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 46-year-old Veronica Shipp was pronounced dead following a wreck at the intersection of 17th Street and 10th Avenue.

Bryan states Shipp was killed when another car involved in a chase rear-ended the vehicle Shipp was riding in. The driver of Shipp’s car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The status of the person involved in the chase is unknown at this time. WTVM will continue to update this story on-air and online.

