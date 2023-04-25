Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old suspect for suspect
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police search for critically missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots that were fired at a couple who...
Couple who got lost delivering for Instacart says man opened fire on them
Surveillance video shows the moose sniffing around the concession stand before following its...
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Alaska movie theater