Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case

Geraldine Tyler argues Hennepin County stole $25,000 that’s rightfully hers
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler owned a condo in Minneapolis.

Around 2010, she began falling short on property tax payments.  She racked up a bill of $2,300 dollars.  With interest fees and penalties, that debt quickly ballooned to $15,000.

“Hennepin County forecloses on her home,” explains David Deerson, who is representing Tyler, “They sell it to a third party for $40,000 and they keep every penny, even though that extra $25,000 was money, which they were not owed.”

Deerson says it’s a clear violation of the 5th Amendment.

“The government can’t take property for public purpose without just compensation.  Which means it has to pay you the fair market value of what the property is worth.”

But Hennepin County argues the onus falls on Geraldine Tyler.

In a statement, Assistant Administrator Dan Rogan says:

“The plaintiff chose to abandon her interests in the property rather than acting to protect any equity she might have had.  Hennepin County works very hard to help anyone who wants to avoid forfeiture.....Forfeiture is not a source of profit—factoring in all costs, Hennepin County’s program does not manage to break even.”

Deerson counters, the act preys on those who are already vulnerable.

“People who are victims of this kind of practice are exactly the people who are least likely to be able to have the means to fight back.”

The justices will hear oral arguments Wednesday

Their rulings are expected in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe

Latest News

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Tamika Riley
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers