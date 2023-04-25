Business Break
Auburn police arrest man on multiple burglary, theft charges

Auburn Police arrest man on multiple charges(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested on multiple burglary and theft charges.

On April 23, officers arrested 36-year-old Almetrice Quartez Ray Jr. on warrants charging him with the following:

  • Two counts of burglary third degree
  • Theft of property first degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal littering

The arrest stems from officers receiving a report of a residential burglary that occurred near the 800 block of West Magnolia Drive on April 22. Officers met with a victim who reported that a subject made unlawful entry into a residence and stole property.

Ray Jr. was developed as a suspect. Ray was also identified as the suspect who committed another burglary at the same location several days earlier on April 18. Police obtained warrants for Ray’s arrest connected to the current and previous burglary and theft.

Officers located Ray on April 23 and he was placed under arrest in obedience to the warrants. Ray was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, and he attempted to conceal it from officers by littering the contraband on the ground. This resulted in the additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.

Ray was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on $12,500 bond.

