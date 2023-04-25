Business Break
Columbus Police Department invite community to Georgia Cities Week events

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government announces its participation in celebrating “Georgia Cities Week” from April 23 - 29.

The celebration efforts are part of an ongoing, statewide initiative to raise public awareness about cities’ services and to educate on how city government works.

Columbus will host various events, and the Columbus Police Department (CPD) would like to personally invite the community to two of the events.

Neighborhood Watch & Gang Awareness - April 25 at 6 p.m.

  • Attendees will learn how to bring their neighbors together to form a Neighborhood Watch group – a program proven to drive down crime where you live. Additionally, CPD will provide information about what citizens need to know regarding gang activity and awareness. The event will occur at the Public Safety Building’s Basement Training Room (510 E. 10th Street, Columbus, GA 31901). Only 50 seats are available! Click here to sign up.

Active Shooter Response for Citizens - April 27 at 5:30

  • With all the active shooter events and other critical incidents happening worldwide, it only makes sense to be prepared here in Columbus, Georgia. Participants can sign up to gain insight from sworn officers, dispatchers and emergency management personnel. CPD’s experienced team is passionate about leading citizens to control their safety. The meeting will be inside Council Chambers at the Citizen’s Service Center (3111 Citizen Way, Columbus, GA 31906). Only 25 seats are available. Click here to sign up.

