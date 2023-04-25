Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police search for critically missing 26-year-old man

Christopher Caldwell
Christopher Caldwell(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 26-year-old man last seen in south Columbus.

According to authorities, Christopher Caldwell was last seen in the 1800 block of Victory Drive between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on April 24.

Police say there is no known clothing description at this tie.

Additionally, Caldwell is said to have suicidal ideations.

Anyone with information on this critically missing man should call 911 or 706-563-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect

Latest News

Columbus Police Department invite community to Georgia Cities Week events
Hundreds gather in Dadeville for final goodbyes to Phil Dowdell
Columbus Army hero receives high recognition for bravery in Korean War
The PhotoShop Selfie House
Students in Muscogee Co. School District participate in creative writing contest