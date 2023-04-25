Columbus police search for critically missing 26-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 26-year-old man last seen in south Columbus.

According to authorities, Christopher Caldwell was last seen in the 1800 block of Victory Drive between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on April 24.

Police say there is no known clothing description at this tie.

Additionally, Caldwell is said to have suicidal ideations.

Anyone with information on this critically missing man should call 911 or 706-563-3449.

