Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morris Rd.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man that was last seen on Morris Road.

According to officials, 43-year-old James White was last seen in the 600 block of Morris Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 24. Officials say White has suicidal ideations.

White was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots.

If you have any information on James White’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or (706) 563-3449.

