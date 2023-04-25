Dry Tuesday, Rain chances start to return after that

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rising rain chances mid to late week as a few waves of rain and storms are expected to swing through the region. It won’t be a washout, but it will be unsettled at times.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on this Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up quicker compared to Monday with more breaks in the clouds at times. Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly cloudy tonight and cool overnight. Lows early Wednesday will mostly be in the mid to upper 50s, some lower 50s north.

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. After a dry start, we’re expecting about 40% of our area to see showers and storms after 2 PM or so. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

As a stronger frontal system lifts up from the south and west Thursday afternoon and evening, temperatures are expected to climb a little closer to 80 degrees along with a higher coverage of showers and storms (60-70% coverage), especially from late afternoon through the evening and perhaps overnight. Some severe weather is possible, mainly in the form of localized strong winds and hail. Be alert just in case watches/warnings are issued for your area.

We can’t completely count out a couple more quick rain/storm opportunities Friday and Saturday with a noticeably muggy air mass in place. Activity probably won’t be as widespread as Thursday afternoon and night, however.

By the second half of the weekend, we should turn drier and have another decent cool down. This is forecast to last into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

