Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Funeral held for Phil Dowdell, one of the victims in Dadeville shooting

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Dadeville mourned the loss of 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell on Monday, a star football player at Dadeville High School who was killed in a shooting that took place at his sister’s Sweet 16 birthday party. Hundreds attended his funeral, with people sharing their memories of the young athlete.

“I would see him around town and he was always really happy and was just really a good person. I feel really bad for the families, and I’m praying for everyone involved,” said one mourner.

Dowdell was committed to play football at Jacksonville State University this fall, and Rich Rodriguez, head football coach for the Gamecocks, expressed his condolences, calling the loss tremendous.

“It’s hard on everybody here, but especially for the families. And we are so excited to have Phil. It’s just a senseless tragedy, and we want to do anything we can to support his family, the rest of the victims’ family as well,” Rodriguez said.

The shooting left three others dead and dozens injured. Police have charged six individuals in connection with the shooting, and neighbors feel more at ease knowing that those responsible are in custody.

Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr, who attended Dowdell’s funeral, said that the road to recovery for the city would be long.

“It’s like something out of science fiction, you know, what happened, but then your mind cannot get adjusted to it that it has happened,” Goodman said about attending funerals of those victims lost.

“This may take years for them to really get out, and for those who lost a little one, it will never be the same because there’s gonna be an empty spot there,” Goodman said.

He encouraged anyone affected by the tragedy to reach out for help, and he hopes that the community can continue to pray for peace in the days and months that follow.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police search for critically missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Dry Tuesday but the rain chance returns Wednesday - Friday at times.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Columbus Police Department invites community to Georgia Cities Week events
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police search for critically missing 26-year-old man