Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran(Gabe Eisen)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new findings in its investigation into a protestor who was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol Troopers.

Lab testing from the hands of Manuel Teran revealed the presence of particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue.

Teran was protesting at the site of the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when he was shot and killed on Jan. 18.

Troopers say Teran shot first as they were attempting to clear the site.

The GBI says this new testing suggests the possibility that Teran discharged a firearm, was in close proximity to a firearm upon discharge, or came into contact with an item whose surface bears gunshot residue.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe

Latest News

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Tamika Riley
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Auburn Police arrest man on multiple charges
Auburn police arrest man on multiple burglary, theft charges
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morris Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morris Rd.