GBI: Protester fatally shot by troopers did have gunshot residue on his hands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new findings in its investigation into a protestor who was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol Troopers.

Lab testing from the hands of Manuel Teran revealed the presence of particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue.

Teran was protesting at the site of the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center when he was shot and killed on Jan. 18.

Troopers say Teran shot first as they were attempting to clear the site.

The GBI says this new testing suggests the possibility that Teran discharged a firearm, was in close proximity to a firearm upon discharge, or came into contact with an item whose surface bears gunshot residue.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.