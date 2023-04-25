HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Monday, April 24
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GHSA baseball playoffs are now underway! On Monday, WTVM Sports Leader 9 was there for series sweeps by Harris County, Shaw and Columbus.
5A: Harris County vs. Tucker (Game 1: 3-2, Game 2: 7-5)
4A: Shaw vs. Spalding Co. (Game 1: 3-1, Game 2: 12-6)
3A: Columbus vs. Upson-Lee (Game 1: 4-0, Game 2: 8-0)
Please see the video player above for highlights from each series.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.