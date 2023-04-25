Business Break
Lee Co. holds ribbon cutting for remodeled Emergency Management Agency building

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency held a ribbon cutting for their new remolded two-story building.

It is meant to be an upgrade with more room, which includes offices and a place for meetings. Plus, they added up-to-date technology.

“We are humbled - we are happy to share with other counties the resources that we may have to be able to help out brothers and sisters,” said Rita Smith, Lee Co. EMA Director.

The Lee County EMA is offering tours of the new facility or information on preparedness for you, your family, and friends.

