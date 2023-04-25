Loachapoka’s Jasaveion Moore signs with CVCC

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Jasaveion Moore from Loachapoka for signing with Chattahoochee Valley Community College to play basketball.

In his time playing for the Indians, Moore scored 1,672 points and was named to the All-State team three times.

Moore signed in front of family and friends in Loachapoka’s gymnasium.

“It feels good to know that my family will be there every step of the way, and it feels good to do it in front of the school,” Moore said. “To show everyone that hard work pays off, and if they wanted to do it, they can do it.”

Moore also played football and ran track for the Indians.

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.