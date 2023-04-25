New details announced in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details for three of the six defendants charged with reckless murder in the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. This comes about 10 days after the massacre that left four people dead and 32 injured during a sweet 16 birthday party. We learned more during today’s Aniahs Law bond hearing.

Today during the hearing no cameras were allowed in the courtroom for hearings involving Wilson Hill, Willie Brown Jr. and Johnny Brown Jr…. Media was not allowed in for the hearings for the McCullough brothers due to their age.

No decision will be made today, the judge must issue an order in 48 hours with a decision.

In court Tuesday morning, during an Aniah’s Law bond hearing, five of the six defendants charged in connection to the Dadeville mass shooting were seen the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

It started out as a typical sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night at a local dance studio in downtown Dadeville - when all of a sudden gunfire erupted, The birthday girl’s brother, Philstavious Dowdell, was killed along with Marsiah Collins, Shaunkivia Smith and Corbin Holston.

32 people were also injured during the shooting.

The six suspects arrested have been identified as:

17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough

16-year-old Travis McCollough

19-year-old Willie Brown Jr.

20-year-old Johnny Brown

20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr.

15-year-old - unnamed

“I just hope the ones who did it can feel the pain of what they have done to these innocent children,” said Dadeville resident Sarah Morgan.

Morgan said her granddaughter was shot during the party and she is still in shock of the events that took place less than two weeks ago at the dance studio.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Agent Jess Thornton testified that 89 shell casings were found amongst the blood. Investigators believe seven handguns were involved during the shooting with one being illegally modified.

The dance studio was described as a rectangular shape with one bathroom and one door to enter and exit from... where around 60 kids were there during the night of the party... placing the six defendants charged in the middle back right corner.

Investigators says 23-year-old Corbin Holston, who was killed during the shooting, was found wearing a black ski mask and was seen by witnesses firing during the shooting. A gun was later found on Holston’s chest. investigators said it was odd how the gun was placed on Holston.

19-year-old Marsiah Collins, who was killed during the shooting, was also found with a firearm, but investigators believe his gun was not fired during the party.

Those were the only two firearms retrieved during the investigation.

All six are in custody charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting.

Five of the six defendants told investigators they had fired weapons during the party and Willie Brown denying his involvement… during the Aniah law hearing.

Aniah’s Law states judges can deny bail to offenders when charged with murder, kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, human trafficking, domestic violence, arson, burglary or robbery.

Thornton testified Brown was a suspect in a separate shooting in Auburn where shell casing collected matched the 40 caliber casings found at the birthday party.

Mother of Wilson Hill Jr said during a testimony that the charges against her son are uncharacteristic of him .

In a story we covered last week, Mother, Latonya Allen, said she had made an announcement saying if anyone had a gun they needed to leave. Five minutes later she said gunshots were fired. Allen was shot twice in her stomach and is slowly recovering. This information was also said in court today.

After over a week since the deadly shooting took place emotions are still raw, Phil Dowdells cousin attending a funeral Monday afternoon and says this violence needs to stop.

“I’m still thinking like why…. Why do they have to do things like this.”

Officials said a meeting was held prior to the party with a few of the individuals being charged... and again right after the incident involving only five of them.

It was announced the suspects also knew people at the birthday party. There has not yet been a motive announced and we will continue to keep you updated on the judge’s decision.

