North Columbus Rotary Club honors students with high SATs in annual awards ceremony

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During their annual Fred Kirby Awards, the North Columbus Rotary Club honored 26 students for their high scholastic aptitude test, or SAT, scores.

During the ceremony, the audience watched a video introduction of the students, followed by a speech from Muscogee County Superindentent, Dr. David Lewis.

All the students that were selected received an honorary plaque. Only one senior from Kendrick High School, Zuri Harris, won a $100 check to use towards her college expenses for her essay detailing how her future goals are aligned with the mission and values of Rotary.

“I’ve been working really hard in school. I had to go to like a new school, and we had lots of testing. And just doing volunteering and stuff. And just having this unexpected blessing, this unexpected gift bestowed on me. It was like, ‘wow.’ I was a surge of emotion,” said Harris.

She plans to attend Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, to become an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

