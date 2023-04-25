One-on-One with River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of the FPHL Division Finals this weekend, River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio stopped by the WTVM Sports Leader 9 studios to talk about the team’s matchup with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the FPHL Finals the following week. Game One of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7:30/6:30c.

See the video player above for our full interview with Pietrantonio.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.