One-on-One with River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of the FPHL Division Finals this weekend, River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio stopped by the WTVM Sports Leader 9 studios to talk about the team’s matchup with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the FPHL Finals the following week. Game One of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7:30/6:30c.

See the video player above for our full interview with Pietrantonio.

