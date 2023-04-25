Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Report: Identity theft up 110% in Alabama

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers show a big increase in identity theft in Alabama. Identity theft continues to climb around the country. It’s up 110% in Alabama since 2019.

Alabama ranks in the top 10 when it comes to identity theft around the country, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. Analysts from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree crunched some of the numbers and found a dramatic rise in identity theft in every category.

We’re told much of the increase is tied to government documents or benefits fraud during the pandemic. Rob Bhatt, an analyst with Quote Wizard, says a combination of things is leading to a rise in thieves getting your information, including people using their computers a lot more for official business and e-commerce.

“That creates more opportunities to have your data breached. The other thing is identity thieves are getting more sophisticated. They are figuring out more sophisticated ways to pose as legitimate agencies and they are able to prey upon the naivety of people,” Bhatt, an analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, said.

It’s important to monitor your credit reports, bank and credit accounts to make sure thieves haven’t targeted you. Another tip is asking questions before sharing your personal information so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. You may also want to consider identity theft insurance.

You can find out more about the identity theft analysis and tips here: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/identity-theft#on-the-rise

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged after woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe

Latest News

Columbus City Councilman John House stepping down
One-on-One with River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio
One-on-One with River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio
Solar panels (MGN)
Clay County gives exclusive look into new 700 acre solar farm
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Tamika Riley
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance