Unsettled End to the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
About 1-2" of rain is expected mid to late week with a few different waves expected.
About 1-2" of rain is expected mid to late week with a few different waves expected.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday, we will have some hit or miss storms to deal with, but many places will stay dry and warm and it definitely won’t be a washout. The best chance of rain this week will be late Thursday into Friday morning, and we’ll keep our eye out for a few strong storms in the mix. The tornado threat looks low, and we don’t anticipate any widespread issues in our area - however, it only takes one storm to cause a problem, so we will keep an eye on it for you. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we end the week. At this point, it looks like we squeeze in a dry Saturday with highs back in the lower 80s, but another quick change rolls back in by Sunday with a chance of rain and storms, perhaps lingering into early Monday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the timing of that system since we are hopeful to be able to get that dry Saturday in-between rains. Next week looks a lot drier, and although it will start off a little cooler, we should be warming highs back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the middle and end of next week.

