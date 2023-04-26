5 suspects denied bond in Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Bond has been denied to five suspects involved in the Dadeville mass shooting.

According to officials, the Office of the 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest can confirm that five suspects charged as adults in the Dadeville shootings will be held without bond.

News Leader 9 is waiting for the status on the sixth suspect.

