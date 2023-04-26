ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we are learning about new evidence that indicates at least one of the handguns involved in the mass shooting had been modified to shoot faster.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Investigator testified one of the handguns was altered with a “Glock switch,” which is illegal. Witnesses at the party described hearing rapid gun fire.

It’s not clear right now exactly how these guns were modified, but we do know there has been an increase in the number of “Glock switches” here in Alabama. The small, illegal device is very dangerous and has been used in mass shootings around the U.S. and in Alabama, according to law enforcement.

A “Glock switch” converts a handgun, a popular semi-automatic weapon, into a machine gun. We first told you about police uncovering dangerous Glock switches in Birmingham in an On Your Side investigation last year.

Since then, we’ve learned the number of Glock switches seized by law enforcement in the state has increased by 1,200%, according to the ATF.

“For each single pull of the trigger, it fires multiple rounds. It can fire up to a rate of 11 to 1,200 rounds per minute. That’s dangerous and as mentioned by the chief, it’s very dangerous to innocent bystanders. It is not an accurate weapon,” Special Agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF said about Glock switches.

Right now, Glock switch cases are being tried in federal court. A bill is making its way through the state legislature that could make Glock switch possession a felony. We’ll keep you updated on the progress.

