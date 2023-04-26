Business Break
Auburn University partners with others to increase health benefits in rural Alabama

By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is partnering with the city of Lafayette, and the Chambers County Commission to help increase access to affordable healthcare in rural areas in Alabama.

The Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center has a new technology station that allows patients to get a virtual medical exam.

“This partnership between Auburn University, Outreach, and the extension of the city of Lafayette and the Chamber County Commission, was made to increase affordable health care for our citizens, and our rural county citizens.”

Here is how the OnMed Care Station works:

  • Enter the OnMed Care Station anytime, no appointment needed.
  • Press start to connect with a certified doctor on live video to begin your private visit.
  • You will receive an exam where all tools are attached within the station, including a blood pressure cuff, thermometer, and a scale to weigh you.
  • After a short conversation with the doctor, they will prescribe you your medicine, where you’ll be able to pick it up at your local pharmacy.

The process takes approximately 15 minutes.

