Changing pattern, Rain and storms returning at times through the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern is still on track to become increasingly unsettled with rain and storms around each day through the weekend, but it will come in waves, so there will be plenty of dry time, too.

Clouds eventually mixing with sun on this Wednesday. A few showers are possible toward late morning or early afternoon in our northern counties. Elsewhere, the main chance for spotty showers and storms comes in the afternoon and evening. Aerial coverage will only be around 30% though so lot of us avoid the rain. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

The chance of rain/storms returns Wednesday, but coverage won't be very widespread. Rather, it looks pretty spotty. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some breaks in the clouds again tonight. Mainly dry, but an isolated shower or two is possible. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

A little bit of sun is possible early Thursday before clouds thicken. It will be dry at first, but we’re watching for a wave of rain and storms Thursday afternoon and evening, especially after 2 PM ET.

The timing for Thursday's storms looks to be mainly after 2 PM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some severe weather is possible in the Chattahoochee Valley so we need to be alert just in case. Pockets of strong winds and hail are the primary severe threats. However, a low-end tornado risk is on the table. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain/storm coverage is forecast to be much higher Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible in spots across the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An active pattern continues with disturbances in the atmosphere riding from west to east giving us a chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. It is tough to pin down exact timing. For now, the first half of Saturday is looking like your best chance to stay dry.

We still may have rain and storms over the weekend at times, especially after Saturday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As the breeze picks up this weekend, it will eventually send drier weather to start off the next workweek and the month of May. Temperatures will be a little cooler than average; forecast highs are in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Drier and a little cooler to start next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

