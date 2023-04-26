City of Columbus to honor legendary blues artist Ma Rainey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A celebration of Columbus’ own legendary blues singer, Ma Rainey, is happening on April 26 in the Fountain City. It’ll be held at the historic Ma Rainey Home on 5th Avenue.

The public is invited to celebrate and see the Grammy posthumously awarded to Rainey earlier this year.

She was born Gertrude Pridgett in 1886. Ma Rainey would become one of the most influential blues artists ever. She died in 1939 and is buried at the local Porterdale Cemetary.

Her life and legacy celebration is being held on her birthday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rainey’s family was at the Columbus City Council meeting to kick off the tribute to this legendary Columbus singer.

