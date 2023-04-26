Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping

Its been two weeks since we first told you about 4.0 Fitness business owner Terrence Flowers trash and truck driver problem.
(Source: WTVM)
By James Giles
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We first told you about a business owner’s dilemma with truck drivers illegally parking and dumping trash in his parking lot on Buena Vista Road. We learned the problem may not be a lack of public parking but knowing where to go.

It’s been two weeks since we first told you about 4.0 Fitness business owner Terrence Flowers’s trash and truck driver problem.

“Ever since I’ve been on the news, truckers have been leaving messages on my voicemail,” said Flowers. “They’ve also went to my website and left bad reviews, even though I’ve never met these people.”

Flowers, along with some of the other businesses in the parking lot, have a problem with trucks illegally parking and leaving trash in their lot. The parking problem had slowed up from when we first showed you but not the trash.

Flowers told News Leader 9 everything from bottles of urine to used condoms could be found in the parking lot.

Flowers’ business sits in the old Walmart parking lot on Buena Vista Road, District four councilor Toyia Tucker’s district. She says she is working to find a solution to the problem. However, for now, there’s only so much the city can do.

”Call 911 and report it, call 311 and report it because a lot of times they’re dumping and doing other things that can be enforced by codes.”, said Tucker. “Unfortunately, it is not a city function [to establish parking] per se. It would have to be a private business.”

“They’re saying that it’s on the property owners, and they’re also willing to find the property owners for the trash. The thing is, the property owners are not leaving the trash.”, said Flowers. ”4.0 is a fitness center. Our main thing here is training. I have several elderly clients who don’t even walk because, first of all, they’re afraid. They don’t want anything to be obscured, as for it being so many trucks out there and somebody grabs them, or something happens. Next, it’s nasty, it’s filthy, and they don’t want to be around that stuff right there. “

Tucker points out there are public parking spaces truck drivers can park, like at a paid parking lot on box road. The Circle K on Flat Rock Road also offers free parking. A clerk says all they ask is the drivers back their trucks into a parking space.

Other truck parking includes:

  • Chevron in Midland
  • Sunoco on St. Mary’s Road
  • J’s Tires Brennan
  • Cole Towing Old Cusseta Road

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
New details announced in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe

Latest News

Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Auburn University main sign
Auburn University partners with others to increase health benefits in rural Alabama
City of Columbus to honor legendary blues artist Ma Rainey
City of Columbus to honor legendary blues artist Ma Rainey
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
6 suspects denied bond in Dadeville mass shooting