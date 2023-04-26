Columbus family honored for acts of military service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -WC Bradley Property Management and the House of Heroes, honor the service of AMCS Moreau Rau and his wife Mary Ann.

WC Bradley Property Management and HOH replaced a portion of the Rau’s fence, along with some yard work, like cutting down weeds, and putting down pine strews.

“One thing, I’m just to old to do it myself. I’m in my 90′s, and I just appreciate their help. It’s just really great,” says homeowner Moreau “Rowdy” Rau.

Rau severed 20 years in the Marines receiving the following recognitions: 5 Good Conduct Medals, 2 National Defense Service Medals, 2 Vietnam Service Medals, 1 Vietnam Campaign Medal and 2 Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals.

