Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus family honored for acts of military service

House of Heroes
House of Heroes(Source: House of Heroes)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -WC Bradley Property Management and the House of Heroes, honor the service of AMCS Moreau Rau and his wife Mary Ann.

WC Bradley Property Management and HOH replaced a portion of the Rau’s fence, along with some yard work, like cutting down weeds, and putting down pine strews.

“One thing, I’m just to old to do it myself. I’m in my 90′s, and I just appreciate their help. It’s just really great,” says homeowner Moreau “Rowdy” Rau.

Rau severed 20 years in the Marines receiving the following recognitions: 5 Good Conduct Medals, 2 National Defense Service Medals, 2 Vietnam Service Medals, 1 Vietnam Campaign Medal and 2 Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe
New details announced in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville

Latest News

A few spots of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon or evening. However, a much better...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Protester fatally shot by troopers had gunshot residue on his hands
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
City of Columbus to honor legendary blues artist Ma Rainey