Columbus Police Department to hold active shooter training April 26

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus continues to invite people to participate in “Georgia Cities Week” with a neighborhood watch event.

The Columbus Police Department hosted it at the Public Safety building this evening. The goal was to give residents tips on what to do if suspicious things happen in their neighborhood.

Police also gave people a class about gangs.

More learning is expected later this week as the city hosts an active shooter response training for citizens on April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

“A neighborhood watch group is so important because it lets the citizens, the people who lived in that area, take part in actively participating in making sure that the crime is reduced in their area,” said Sgt. Angela Florence with the Columbus Police Department. “If you see something, say something. Report it, let us know what’s going on.”

Georgia Cities Week is a statewide initiative to raise public awareness about cities’ services and to educate people on how city government works.

It is suggested anyone interested in the upcoming event act quickly because there are only 25 seats available. To register, click here.

