Columbus Public Library hosts Children’s Book Festival Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five of this country’s most acclaimed authors and illustrators for children are coming to Columbus Saturday, April 29.

The Columbus Public Library will host its annual Children’s Book Festival this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is located on Macon Road in Columbus, and is free to the public.

Chattahoochee Valley Libraries director, Alan Harkness says this event was made to help introduce children to some of the most renowned authors in the country, and to promote reading.

The authors that are slated for the event include:

(NYT bestselling author) Raina Telgemeier

Frank and Connie Schofield-Morrison

(Award Winning author) Minh Le

Dan Santat

There will also be entertainers, and costumed characters at the event for the children.

