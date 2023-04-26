Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Public Library hosts Children’s Book Festival Saturday

By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five of this country’s most acclaimed authors and illustrators for children are coming to Columbus Saturday, April 29.

The Columbus Public Library will host its annual Children’s Book Festival this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is located on Macon Road in Columbus, and is free to the public.

Chattahoochee Valley Libraries director, Alan Harkness says this event was made to help introduce children to some of the most renowned authors in the country, and to promote reading.

The authors that are slated for the event include:

There will also be entertainers, and costumed characters at the event for the children.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe
New details announced in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville

Latest News

Columbus Children's Book Festival
Children's Book Festival
House of Heroes
Columbus family honored for acts of military service
A few spots of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon or evening. However, a much better...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Protester fatally shot by troopers had gunshot residue on his hands