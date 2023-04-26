Business Break
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new road interchange is coming to Muscogee County, and it’s expected to create safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The first Diverging Diamond Interchange for the county will be constructed in place of the current Cloverleaf exchange at JR Allen Parkway and Bradley Park Drive.

It will include two new signals on the east and west sides of the existing overpass bridge and two sidewalks for pedestrians walking through the area. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT) Communications Officer Gina Snider, the interchange will have several benefits, including reducing crash points and improving traffic flow.

“The main benefit is when you’re making that left-hand turn onto JR Aleen, that’s where you’re going to see the most flow. Is that they can keep going, and they do not have to stop at another stop light,” said Snider.

G-DOT will be clearing the area next week.

Snider says drivers can expect no changes to traffic flow at this time, but she encourages driver to slow down when they see workers.

