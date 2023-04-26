CPD to Host 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Police Department will host its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday, May 2.

The run will begin at the Public Safety Building on 510 E. 10th Street, and registration opens at 8 a.m., while the opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

This event is free to the public and officers.

The route for this event is as follows:

• West on 10th Street

• North on 2nd Avenue

• East on Manchester Expressway

• North on River Road

The 5.5-mile run will conclude at the Lake Oliver Marina entrance, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will provide lunch for participants immediately following the run at the Public Safety Building.

