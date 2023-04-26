GRAPHIC VIDEO: Officers ruled justified punching man accused of walking into traffic

OGDEN, Utah (KSL/CNN) - In Utah, the family of a man seen on video being punched by Ogden police officers say they plan to file a lawsuit against the department.

The arrest got attention after a bystander posted video showing the repeated punches.

The department explained on Tuesday why it ruled its officers were justified in the use of force case.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young shows body camera footage from two angles from the officers who punched a man on the ground Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they tried to stop him as he walked next to traffic then ran from them across Washington Boulevard.

“Stop reaching! Stop reaching in your waistband!” the officers said, as shown on the video.

Young explained that the punches thrown by two of the four officers on top of Shawn Sims were well within department policy and completely justified.

He said officers feared Sims had a gun.

“Sims quickly refused, withdrew his hand from his waistband and pushed it out of his shirt in this manner as if he was pointing a gun at the police officers,” Young said.

Even though they quickly brought Sims to the ground, officers had to use what’s called a “distraction strikes” to punch Sims in the head area to free up his hands, Young said.

They also used a stun gun him twice to try to get him to comply, but he never complied, the chief said.

“Mr. Sims placing his hand in his waistband like he has a gun, pulling what … would make them believe is a gun and pointing it towards them and (inaudible) at them like he’s about to shoot them would be described as active aggression,” Young said. “So officers are able to respond with force necessary at that time to bring the situation quickly under control.”

Once officers handcuffed Sims, they stopped all use of force, mmediately notified a sergeant and began the after-action review before this bystander video was released, the chief said.

Police determined all four officers were justified.

Sims’ mother, Marcia Quitana, has now hired an attorney, saying officers broke his eye orbital bones, nose, jaw and fractured his ribs. They plan to sue.

“All for allegedly not being compliant. It’s a very minor offense. You don’t beat someone to a pulp for that,” she said.

While the Ogden Police Department has ruled the officers were justified in that use of force, Young said the department has asked the county attorney’s office to conduct a criminal review to ensure officers didn’t violate the law.

