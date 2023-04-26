Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man accused of killing two people along the Phenix City Riverwalk will have to wait to hear the detailed charges against him. The case that was presented this morning took an interesting turn.

The arraignment for Damon Daniels was supposed to be at the Russell County Justice Center but before it could get started, it was quickly over.

Daniels is facing charges for shooting and killing Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus in 2022. His attorney assigned to him was Allen Jones – the same attorney facing multiple charges accusing him of bringing contraband into the Muscogee County Jail.

Jones’s charges have placed the double homicide case on pause.

“He had two attorneys appointed to him. One of whom was Mr. Allen Jones, which I think is no longer able to be on this case anymore,” said Rick Chancey, Russell County DA.

According to Chancey, in the state of Alabama for capitol murder charges a defendant is required to obtain two lawyers.

“The second chair in this case, Mr. Fleitas, is asked that another primary attorney be appointed.”

That attorney was assigned to the case and the arrangement was postponed to June 14 to give the defense time to go over the evidence in that case before the hearing, prolonging the emotional toll on the families of the victims.

“We’ve tried to prepare them and explain to them that capitol cases, especially murder cases, do take a while because they are more protracted.”

For Jones, who was supposed to represent Daniels in the case, is out of the Muscogee County Jail and will have a court date soon. As for now, he has not been disbarred in Georgia or Alabama. The lawyer is facing numerous counts, including possession of ecstasy and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

John Fleitas is the second attorney assigned to Daniels’ case.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated with the latest on the case.

