Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
Christopher Caldwell
Columbus police finds critically missing 26-year-old man safe
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Auburn Police arrest man on multiple charges
Auburn police arrest man on multiple burglary, theft charges

Latest News

House of Heroes
Columbus family honored for acts of military service
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern estimates Ohio derailment will cost $387M