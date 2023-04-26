Officials talk about dangers of ‘Glock Switch’ used in Dadeville shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - We are learning more specific details revealed during court yesterday about the weapons used the night of the shooting. Law enforcement testifying 89 shell casings were found inside the dance studio.

At least one of the handguns used during the mass shooting was modified to shoot more bullets out of the weapon.

In Dadeville Tuesday morning, six people were charged with reckless murder in the deadly mass shooting in court, where we learned more details on the weapons involved.

This comes about 11 days after the massacre that left four people dead and 32 injured during a sweet 16 birthday party where around 60 people were inside the dance studio.

During the Aniahs Law hearing lead agent with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation testified that 89 shell casings were found, and investigators believe seven handguns were involved during the shooting, with one or two being illegally modified.

This is known as a Glock Switch… which converts a handgun into a machine gun just by adding a small piece the size of a dime… shooting out rapid gunfire… which is exactly how witnesses described the sound during the party to investigators.

“You have a lot more firepower to put down range. That would be one of the main reasons to have it is to conceal it to use it during a criminal act,” said Ashley Lighter, Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as ATF.

Lighter said it’s very dangerous and highly inaccurate with aim. Lighter said a gun with a fifteen-round magazine could be emptied in less than a second with the use of a glock switch.

“If one person is shooting at another person, that’s concerning in itself, but if there is innocent people standing around innocent bystanders, it’s so inaccurate that those people can also get shot,” he said.

Lighter said in Alabama, between February of last year and this year, there has been a 12 hundred and 67 percent increase in Glock switches found. Lighter said even having the small piece, whether it’s on the gun or is a federal violation.

“You can be looking at a punishment of up to or a prison term up to 10 years. If you use it and it is on the Glock pistol, and you use it in a criminal act, it could be more than that it kind of depends on what the criminal act is,” said Lighter.

Tuesday in court, it was also announced that victims had been scared to tell police their stories for fear of retaliation.. ALEA is still asking for the public’s help, and you can remain anonymous.. if you have any tips, videos, or photos related to the incident they are asking for you to send them into ALEA.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.