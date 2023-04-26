Business Break
Officials: Rabid raccoon loose in Midland

Georgia Department of Public Health logo(Source: Georgia Department of Public Health)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A raccoon is loose in the Midland Road/Country line Road area.

According to officials, the raccoon was tested on April 25, and it was confirmed to have rabies.

Residents are urged to report any animal bites or scratches to the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center, and the Columbus Environmental Health Office.

If you happen to be bitten by this wild animal, here is what you should do:

  • Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes
  • Apply a disinfectant
  • Seek medical attention immediately
  • Report the bite/scratch to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center or the Columbus Environmental Health Office

Columbus Animal Control: 706-653-4512.

Columbus Dept. of Public Health / Environmental Health office: 706-321-6170.

