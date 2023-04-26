Stormy Day Ahead for Some on Thursday; Drier by Friday & Early Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will be likely for many as we head into Thursday afternoon and early evening, and a few storms could be on the strong side. Be sure to keep the rain gear with you and keep up with updates on our WTVM weather app as we head through the day. The southern half of our coverage area may see heavier rain and the potential for some stronger storms along the way. Showers and a few storms may linger into Friday, but a lot of us will dry out through the day with highs back in the lower 80s. Saturday will start out dry, but we will have to mention the chance of rain and storms moving in by the evening and nighttime hours. Most of the daytime will be dry for outdoor plans, baseball games, yardwork, etc. Sunday will be a day with more rain and storms as a cold front moves through, but after the rain comes to an end, we are in store for a long stretch of dry days as we take you into next week. Look for rain coverage to remain near zero for Monday through Thursday with temperatures starting off a bit cool early in the week - 40s for lows and lower 70s for highs on Monday - with highs approaching the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

