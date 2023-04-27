Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

5 students taken to hospital after drinking opioid-laced juice, authorities say

Five students were taken to the hospital after drinking the juice. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Five students at a Philadelphia school were taken to the hospital after drinking grape juice allegedly laced with a suspected opioid.

According to the Philadelphia School District, 11 students drank the substance at Crossroads Accelerated Academy just before lunch Wednesday.

The teens ranged in age from 14 to 16.

Five had to be taken to hospitals for treatment. The other six chose to go home with their families.

Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.
Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.(Source: KYW/CNN)

School officials said they believe two students brought in the drug, which has the street name “Wonk,” and shared it with their classmates.

“This is unacceptable. You do not have a child bringing an opioid substance on school property, definitely banned from school property. And then to know that two students brought it in grape juice and they passed it around,” said Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson.

The students are all expected to recover, but Philadelphia police have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KYW via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Georgia Department of Public Health logo
Officials: Raccoon tested positive for rabies in Midland

Latest News

Iran flag
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at a tepid 1.1% rate last quarter
LaGrange police investigating after 2-year-old shot in face, dies