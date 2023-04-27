ALERT DAY: Storms move through parts of the valley Thursday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick moving storm system moves through the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday afternoon, which is why we’re on alert for some locally intense storms. We’re in between systems Friday so it looks drier before another disturbance moves affects some of us over the weekend.

The pattern will bring a couple different storm systems to the region through Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly cloudy on this Thursday. A dry start to the day will be followed up a more active afternoon. A wave of rain and storms will slide through, starting around midday or early afternoon in our east Alabama counties before pushing into our Georgia counties by mid afternoon. Storms are forecast to wrap up late afternoon or early evening.

Be alert for locally strong storms Thursday afternoon. Main severe threats are high winds and hail. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s in our northern counties, likely suppressing severe weather chances there. We’ll top out near or a little above 70 in Columbus and Phenix City with low to mid 70s south. The greatest risk of some severe weather is expected in our southern counties like Sumter, Webster, Barbour, Quitman and Clay Counties.

The afternoon hours of Thursday look to be the stormiest. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The tornado risk is low but not zero. The primary severe threats would include pockets of strong winds and/or hail other than rain and lightning.

While anywhere in the valley could see a strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon, the risk goes up the farther south you live. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Only isolated showers expected tonight as we mostly dry out. Lows mostly in the low 60s on Friday morning. Morning clouds thin as we head through the day Friday, especially during the afternoon. Rain coverage will generally be 20-30% at most. A majority of us should stay dry, but there could be a few storms in spots, especially south and east of Columbus.

We’ll have a 50/50 weekend. The timing of the rain/storms is still a little fuzzy. It also depends on how far north the expected disturbance in the atmosphere moves. At this point, rain/storms chances are forecast to increase later in the day Saturday, peaking Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. Your best bet to not get rained on is Saturday morning or later Sunday afternoon. Highs Saturday climb into the low 80s whereas we’ll stay in the 70s Sunday so it’ll be cooler and breezier then.

The weekend probably starts off and ends up driest as of now. Right in the middle, it looks like it could be unsettled in spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

May begins Monday and it will be a nice first start to the month and the workweek with plenty of sun. The mornings early next week looks kinda chilly in the mid 40s to low 50s with highs in the 70s. A slow warm up is anticipated toward the end of the week.

Next week looks nice, mostly dry and on the cool side for early May. (Source: WTVM Weather)

