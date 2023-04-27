Annual ‘Symphony on the Sand’ returns for first time in four years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s halfway through the week, and it’s time to make some plans for the weekend, and we have an idea for you.

Callaway Resorts and Garden is having a special event. The annual Symphony on the Sand returns for the first time in four years this Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Peachtree Pop Orchestra will play various tunes conducted by Maestro Ken White.

The best thing bout it is it will be under the stars.

“It’s so exciting to be able to bring unique events like this back, especially here at Callaway Resort and Gardens, because we see just the unique opportunities to attract visitors that are interested in various arts and different things at Callaway as well,” said marketing manager Rachel McConnell.

For more information or to purchase your ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.