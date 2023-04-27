Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Police presence on Somerset Avenue
Police presence on Somerset Avenue in Columbus

Latest News

Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
Biden plan aims to stem border migration as restrictions end
Thomas Keebler, 40
Valley man charged with battery, child abuse crimes in Florida
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on