Callaway Resort and Gardens to host Symphony on the sand Saturday

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Callaway Resorts and Gardens is hosting a special event this weekend.

This Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m., Symphony on the Sand returns for the first time in four years.

The Peachtree Pop Orchestra will play several tunes, and will be conducted by maestro Ken White.

“It’s so exciting to be able to bring unique events like this back, especially here at Callaway Resort and Gardens. We see the unique opportunities to attract visitors that are interested in various arts and different things at Callaway as well,” says Marketing Manager of Callaway Resort and Gardens Rachel McConnell.

This event will be held outside, underneath the stars

