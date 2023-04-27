Columbus Fire and EMS set to host an open house event this weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus Fire and EMS is having an open house event during Georgia Cities Week.
This is event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at Columbus Fire station 1 on 205E 10th Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free to the public and participants will be able to:
- Tour the fire station.
- Meet the Firefighters.
- Kids are allowed to take pictures on the fire trucks.
- Learn about the Fire-EMS Department.
For more information, contact John Shull at: (706) 225-4218.
