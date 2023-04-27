Columbus Fire and EMS set to host an open house event this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus Fire and EMS is having an open house event during Georgia Cities Week.

This is event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at Columbus Fire station 1 on 205E 10th Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free to the public and participants will be able to:

Tour the fire station.

Meet the Firefighters.

Kids are allowed to take pictures on the fire trucks.

Learn about the Fire-EMS Department.

For more information, contact John Shull at: (706) 225-4218.

