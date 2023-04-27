Columbus High holds signing for four student-athletes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School held a college signing for four student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon.
Congratulations to Michael Martin (Football - North Park University), Andrew Wells (Baseball - Alabama State), Nnonye Marcus (Basketball - Reinhardt University) and Ansley Bufford (Golf - Columbus State)!
