Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an update on a story from last month after a Columbus woman was attacked by a dog.

Neighborworks Columbus Chief Operating Officer, Kim Golden, was attacked by a pit-bull named Cowboy.

The attack ultimately lead to the amputation of her entire foot and most of her leg. Since the dog attack on March 1, there have been two court proceedings.

After an animal control advisory board meeting and a third hearing in Superior Court, the fate of the dog has been determined.

Muscogee County Superior Court ended Wednesday, with the judges’ signature on the city’s order for Cowboy to be euthanized. Meaning once the order is filed, the dog will be put down.

“If I could take it back and reverse it I would, but I don’t think my dog’s getting the right treatment. I don’t think I am getting the right treatment,” says dog owner Edward Murray.

Edward Murray and his wife, Jaqueline Crockett, were in Superior Court Wednesday, April 26, without legal representation. Murray asked the judge if a supporter could explain legal terms throughout the hearing.

“She’s going to tell me what they really want, and what they’re talking about so that I can understand,” says dog owner Murray.

Kim Golden, the woman who was attacked by Cowboy when she was on the job checking out the adjacent property of Murray’s home, wasn’t in court Wednesday.

“We don’t need her here today because her testimony is in, and we wish her a speedy recovery. She also does not want to go through a re-victimization again,” says city attorney Thomas Gristina.

During the hearing, Murray claimed that Golden was trespassing on his property, and Cowboy was doing his job to protect. He even suggested that somehow it was “meant” to happen.

“I’m truly sorry it happened to Ms. Golden, but it happened for a reason, it had to. Don’t nothing happen for a reason. It could be for me to learn how to protect the public, and my dog. It could be for Ms. Golden to slow down on something else. I don’t know, I’m not God, but it did happen for a reason,” says Murray.

“Even if a person were to step on the property line, the end result shouldn’t be that a dog bites and latches on to a person’s body for 2 minutes,” says Judge John Martin.

Murray continued saying his dog is not viscous, but the judge says his actions showed otherwise.

“It’s not a question whether you love the dog or if it’s a good dog or bad dog, it’s about what the dog did,” says Judge Martin.

“It’s going to be a great loss, but I have made peace, I’ve made peace,” says Murray.

“I think it’s a great result. I think it’s unfortunate that we had to be there for this many proceedings, but I respect the respondent’s rights for this day in court, and I think the judge has gotten it right,” says Gristina.

There is a now fence up in front of Murray and Crockett’s home. Volunteers have donated to the couple.

The dog owners will be back in Environmental Court on May 3, for various citations issued from the bite that injured Kim Golden.

